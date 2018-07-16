Hilton’s Tapestry Collection Debuts in New York City with The Bernic Hotel

MCLEAN, Va.—Tapestry Collection by Hilton has added The Bernic Hotel New York City to its portfolio of upscale properties. The first Tapestry Collection property in New York City, The Bernic offers an authentic, modern experience for guests in the heart of Midtown East, located a few blocks from Grand Central Station and Rockefeller Center, among other landmarks.

The Bernic’s 96 guestrooms offer a sleek and serene space with heated bathroom floors and walk-in rain showers to help guests relax after a long day of urban exploration. With floor-to-ceiling windows in every room and balconies in more than 75 percent of them, guests can take in views of Midtown Manhattan. The Bernic also offers a changing collection of images and creations by artist Ian Sklarsky that have become seasonal fixtures in the hotel.

“Flanked by legendary New York City landmarks, The Bernic’s location in the Turtle Bay neighborhood offers the convenience of Midtown, making it a great choice for business travelers, those enjoying a weekend getaway, or guests planning an extended vacation,” said Jenna Hackett, global brand head, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. “As our third Tapestry Collection property in the great state of New York, The Bernic is a wonderful addition to our expanding vibrant portfolio of unique hotels, all backed by Hilton.”

The property also offers food and dining options for guests, visitors, and New York City residents. With a Carrera marble bar and herringbone floors, Allora Restaurant embodies the spirit of old New York with a modern twist. The Northern Italian-American specialties include homemade pasta, classic seafood dishes, and tableside preparations of traditional favorites like Caesar Salad, the ‘Godfather’ Grilled Branzino, Zabaglione, and more. The property also has a rooftop lounge, Alto, open from May to October that has 180-degree, panoramic views of the city.

“We have a beautiful property and a fantastic staff and have been doing quite well as an independent property, but we felt that partnering with Hilton and especially as a Tapestry Collection gave us some piece of mind for the future as New York City continues to add new hotel rooms at a breathtaking pace,” said President & CEO of Marshall Hotels & Resorts Mike Marshall. “Hilton’s Honors members will find the comfort of this great boutique property as well as its location very satisfying.”