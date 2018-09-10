Hilton’s All Suites Brands Approach 1,000 Open Properties

MCLEAN, Va.—The All Suites brands by Hilton have opened 34 new hotels in Q2 2018, bringing the total number of All Suites properties to nearly 1,000. In the second quarter, Hilton’s All Suites brands entered several convention center submarkets and expanded its footprint of multi-brand hotels. The All Suites brands also signed a combined 35 hotel deals in the second quarter, bringing the total combined pipeline to 573 pending hotels.

“According to the Global Business Travel Association , the business travel market is on an upward trajectory and expected to reach $1.6 trillion by 2020,” said Dianna Vaughan, global head and senior vice president, All Suites brands by Hilton. “The addition of several new convention center and multi-brand hotels in high-traffic, business hubs, and leisure markets will introduce a wealth of new guests to Hilton’s All Suites offering and put a spotlight on our unique value-proposition as we near our milestone 1,000 property opening.”

In the second quarter of the year, the All Suites brands by Hilton continued to develop of multi-brand properties and international growth, with new openings including the Embassy Suites by Hilton Noblesville Indianapolis Conference Center; Home2 Suites by Hilton Williamsville Buffalo Airport—a dual-build with Tru by Hilton; and Home2 Suites by Hilton Louisville Airport Expo Center.

Signed deals in the second quarter include: the Embassy Suites by Hilton Camarillo, located between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles and slated to open in early 2021; Homewood Suites by Hilton Edison Woodbridge near the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center; and Home2 Suites by Hilton Myrtle Beach Oceanfront, one of two seaside properties signed in the second quarter.

Top photo: Embassy Suites by Hilton Noblesville Indianapolis Conference Center