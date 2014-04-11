Hilton Worldwide Announces First Hotel in Haiti

MCLEAN, Va.—Hilton Worldwide has announced the signing of a management agreement with CAB, S.A. to operate the new build Hilton Garden Inn Port-au-Prince Louverture Airport. Scheduled to open in 2016, this new Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Haiti will introduce the Hilton Garden Inn brand to the Caribbean and debut the company’s first hotel in Haiti.

“We are excited the Hilton Garden Inn brand continues to grow around the world and we are looking forward to opening in Port-au-Prince,” said Adrian Kurre, global brand head, Hilton Garden Inn.

The hotel will be strategically located in the airport’s industrial park area, acting as the only internationally branded hotel at the airport. The newest hotel to the airport complex will welcome travelers with on-site staff to arrange transportation from the airport to the property.

“As tourism continues to contribute significantly to Haiti’s economic development, we are thrilled to work with Dominique Carvonis, President of CAB, S.A. and her team, and play a part in this growth,” said Danny Hughes, senior vice president, Caribbean, Mexico, and Latin America, Hilton Worldwide. “With the brand’s value proposition and the hotel’s strategic location, we are confident the Hilton Garden Inn Port-au-Prince Louverture Airport will be a successful partner in the nation’s capital and commercial hub.”

The property will be designed in line with the Hilton Garden Inn Latin America prototype, featuring the brand’s quality standards while incorporating local elements to give the hotel an authentic style. The hotel will feature 152 guestrooms including eight suites, all outfitted with comfortable bedding, LCD high-definition flat-screen television, alarm clock with MP3 connectivity, a spacious work desk, and a “hospitality center” that features a mini refrigerator and coffee maker.

Dining options will include a full-service restaurant and lobby lounge offering freshly prepared full, cooked-to-order breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The hotel will also feature the 24-hour Pavilion Pantry shop. Recreational facilities will include an outdoor swimming pool and a complimentary fitness center.

Travelers to the hotel will also have access to meeting space with a pre-function area, three flexible meeting rooms, and one boardroom. Complimentary WiFi and a 24-hour business center complete the facilities.

“Our joint efforts with Hilton Worldwide will help boost the environment of this industrial zone, creating nearly 100 direct jobs and 300 indirect employment roles,” said Dominique Carvonis, president of CAB, S.A. “With Hilton Worldwide’s comprehensive hotel training programs, we will develop skilled human resources thus contributing to increase the standards and quality of service to our guests, and ultimately enhance the prestige of our beloved Haiti.”