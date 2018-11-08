Hilton Opens Its 1,000th All-Suites Property

Pleasant Hill, Calif.–Hilton’s All Suites brands (Embassy Suites, Homewood Suites, and Home2 Suites) this week announced the opening of the category’s 1,000th property, Homewood Suites by Hilton Pleasant Hill Concord. With a combined 588 properties in the pipeline, the All Suites brands are poised to continue growing throughout North America, the Caribbean, Mexico, and South America.

In the All Suites portfolio, Homewood Suites by Hilton leads the way with more than 470 properties currently open. Embassy Suites by Hilton currently has 251 locations. The newest of the three brands, Home2 Suites, has more than 255 properties.

“From our first All Suites property to our 1,000th, our hotels have strived to be pioneers within their respective brands by focusing on delivering comfort, convenience, innovation, and a strong value proposition,” says Dianna Vaughan, global head and senior vice president, All Suites brands by Hilton. “We’d like to thank our guests, team members, and owners for supporting us in this mission and helping us achieve this important milestone.”

“We’re thrilled to open our 1,000th hotel in Pleasant Hill, Calif., a community in the heart of the Bay Area that mirrors our history of forward-thinking growth and innovation,” adds Vaughan. “With spacious suites and value-added amenities, Homewood Suites by Hilton Pleasant Hill Concord will provide the diverse array of travelers visiting the area with the ideal home away from home.”

Developed, owned, and managed by WRSJG, LLC., the 115-suite Homewood Suites by Hilton Pleasant Hill Concord offers a combination of studio and one-bedroom accommodations with fully-equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas. The hotel also has a complimentary daily full hot breakfast, evening social Monday-Thursday, WiFi, and a grocery shopping service through which guests can purchase groceries. The property also has an outdoor pool area, an outdoor patio, BBQ pits, a fitness center, a lobby lounge, and flexible space for meetings and social events of up to 50 guests.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Pleasant Hill Concord is located near the Bay Area’s main freeways and is a short drive from San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and Napa Valley.

The 1,000th property milestone comes just ahead of Hilton’s 100th anniversary.