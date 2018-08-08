Hilton Opens First Tri-Branded Hotel at Chicago’s McCormick Place

CHICAGO—Hilton and First Hospitality Group, Inc. (FHG) recently opened the company’s first tri-branded property, which includes Hilton Garden Inn Chicago McCormick Place, Hampton Inn by Hilton Chicago McCormick Place, and Home2 Suites by Hilton Chicago McCormick Place. Connected to McCormick Place, North America’s largest convention center, and adjacent to Wintrust Arena, the property adds to the lodging offerings in downtown Chicago’s South Loop and Motor Row District.

The hotel also represents Hilton’s first tri-branded property, furthering the company’s footprint of multi-brand hotels. Hilton currently has more than 85 multi-brand properties that are open, with an even larger pipeline of multi-brand projects in development around the globe.

“Hilton is passionate about delivering exceptional travel experiences and continually looking for opportunities to add value for our guests,” says Bill Duncan, global head, all suites and focused service category, Hilton. “This milestone tri-brand property embodies that spirit. Bringing together these three category-leading brands and their signature, yet distinct, offerings under one roof provides travelers with a wealth of shared amenities, and the opportunity to enjoy the warmth and hospitality of Hilton through an innovative lodging option that fits a variety of travel needs and desired price points.”

Managed by FHG, the 23-story, tri-branded hotel has boasts 184 Hilton Garden Inn rooms, 187 Hampton Inn rooms, and 95 suites within the Home2 Suites, as well as a sky bridge to McCormick Place. The hotel also provides larger and enhanced communal areas and amenities than what would be standard at a standalone property. These include an expanded exercise room, indoor pool, 24-hour business center, and 10 flexible event/meeting spaces totaling nearly 7,000 square feet, as well as a wealth of added food and beverage offerings.

In addition to the signature, complimentary breakfast offerings for guests of Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites, as well as the fresh cooked-to-order breakfasts by Hilton Garden Inn, the property has dining options that are open to all visitors and locals alike, including:

VU Skyward Bev & Eat, a rooftop dining and lounge experience with views of Lake Michigan and Downtown Chicago that is scheduled to open this Fall. Operated by Concentrics, the restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner with locally-inspired small plates and craft cocktails amidst sweeping views of Lake Michigan and Downtown Chicago.

Fatpour Tapworks, a street-level pub and grill operated by Big Onion Tavern Group, also scheduled to open in the Fall. The pub will feature an eclectic selection of menu items including more than 220 beers, all available in 22-ounce pours.

Starbucks, which is now open and can be accessed by guests and locals from Cermak Road.

“We are thrilled to bring three powerhouse hotel brands, as well as inventive new dining concepts, to the continuously-evolving landscape of McCormick Place and the Motor Row District,” says First Hospitality Group, Inc. Founder and Chairman Stephen Schwartz. “This tri-brand hotel will serve as a convenient ‘one-stop-shop’ for convention-goers looking to rest and recharge or enjoy the local flavors of Chicago while remaining just steps from their convention events. It is also a great option for guests traveling with larger groups or extended families, as everyone can stay under one roof despite having varied preferences on room-type and price-point.”

Construction of the tri-branded hotel was led by McHugh/UJAMAA LLC, a joint venture between James McHugh Construction Co. and minority-owned contractor UJAMAA Construction Inc., and Merritt Development Group. Antunovich Associates served as the building architect, Todd Halamka + Partners as the hotel architect, and Looney Associates as the interior designer.