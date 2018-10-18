FORTUNE this week released its 2018 list of the 25 World’s Best Workplaces , an annual ranking of companies with outstanding workplace cultures according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and FORTUNE. Hilton came in second on the list and Hyatt came in 14th.

More than 7,000 organizations participated in the survey process, representing the voices of 12 million employees worldwide. From that pool of companies, the 25 World’s Best Workplaces have been selected.

In countries including the United States, Hilton ranked among the top workplaces. Earlier this year, the company ranked on FORTUNE‘s list of “100 Best Companies to Work For” for the third consecutive year. Last year, Hilton launched Thrive@Hilton, a team member value proposition initiative. Thrive@Hilton is the banner under which all of Hilton’s people programs exist, including leadership and career development, GED assistance, and sabbaticals. Hilton also offers benefits such as parental leave, adoption assistance, exclusive travel perks, and a variety of volunteer programs supporting Hilton’s corporate responsibility mission.

Hyatt also ranked among the top workplaces in several countries, including the United States. The company has earned a spot on FORTUNE‘s “World’s Best Workplaces” list every year since 2014. Among the employee benefits and perks that Hyatt offers are travel perks, including complimentary and discounted stays at Hyatt hotels around the world; a family assistance policy that provides employees with paid time off following the birth or adoption of a child as well as financial assistance for adoption; access to skills training and education opportunities; a commitment to workplace inclusion and diversity, including many diversity business resource groups; work-life benefits including exercise initiatives, on-site rest and relaxation and meditation lounges, and flexible schedules; and free or subsidized meals to hotel employees during work hours.