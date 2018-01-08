Hilton Honors Announces Loyalty Program Updates

Hilton today announced updates to its guest loyalty program, Hilton Honors, making it easier for members to earn points and unlock rewards. Starting in April, the more than 70 million members of Hilton Honors will enjoy new perks, including what the company says is the highest elite point earning potential in the industry, the option to rollover nights, and the opportunity to gift status.

“Today we are announcing the latest updates to Hilton Honors, designed to deliver more of what matters most to our members. We have heard our Hilton Honors members loud and clear – they are looking for simple, straightforward ways to earn more points and rewards the more they stay with Hilton. Now more than ever, every stay counts – there’s always another milestone to reach, benefit to unlock, reward to earn,” said Mark Weinstein, senior vice president and global head of customer engagement, loyalty, and partnerships at Hilton.

Hilton announced these program changes, designed in direct response to extensive member feedback, as the latest chapter in the continuous evolution of Hilton Honors. “Over the last several years, we have been evolving Hilton Honors to ensure our members receive the best hotel stay experience with perks like free WiFi and member-only rates when they book directly with us. Last year, we introduced even more ways for members to use their points with more flexibility and ease, including Amazon Shop with points and Points Pooling. Now, in 2018, we want to give our members more ways to earn their Points and show our loyalty back to our most elite members,” continued Weinstein.

An Easier Way to Earn More Points

Starting in April, Hilton will update how members earn Points making it easier for members to earn more points on hotel stays. All members will continue to earn points the way they always have, but now with new elite tier bonus rates for silver (20 percent), gold (80 percent), and diamond (100 percent) members.

A Hilton Honors Exclusive: Unlimited Milestone Bonuses

Hilton Honors members will earn 10,000 bonus points on every tenth night, once members reach at least 40 nights in a calendar year. The company says that it’s not a limited time offer, no registration is required, and there is no cap so that the more members stay at Hilton, the more points they earn. On top of that, for diamond members, there is an added bonus at 60 nights in one year—a 30,000 bonus points reward.

Elite Rollover Nights

Starting this year, Hilton Honors’ silver, gold, and diamond members can rollover qualifying nights earned beyond their current elite tier requirements to count towards their elite tier status the following year, making every night count.

Gifting Elite Status

Members staying 60 or more nights in a calendar year will also have the ability to gift gold status to a travel partner. Members who stay more than 100 nights can upgrade that gift to diamond status.

While many of these changes begin in April, several new benefits and ways to earn are already available to members in 2018. In addition to breakfast perks at a host of Hilton brands, gold and diamond Hilton Honors members have access to a complimentary Continental breakfast or a food and beverage credit at all of Hilton’s luxury properties, including Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts. Beginning January 18,members will also have access to Hilton credit cards with four new American Express cobranded cards.