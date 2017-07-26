MCLEAN, Va.—The more than 25-year-old Hilton Garden Inn brand is planning to refresh its design to cater to the evolving needs of the modern traveler. Anchored by a new global marketing campaign—“Simple Things on Another Level” with actress, model, and author Judy Greer—the brand’s updates focus on food and beverage, new hotel prototypes for each region of the world, and brand culture enhancements across its portfolio of more than 720 hotels in 33 countries and territories.

“To capitalize on our leadership position, our brand refresh will amplify and focus on what’s great about Hilton Garden Inn–including our upscale, light, and airy properties, our award-winning food and beverage offerings, and our exceptional team members at each and every hotel,” said John Greenleaf, global head, Hilton Garden Inn. “By delivering these ‘Simple Things on Another Level,’ we are brightening an already extraordinary experience–beginning with the first hello.”

Hilton Garden Inn’s refresh is tapping into consumers’ changing dining preferences with healthier and more on-trend menu choices, premium varietal wines, national and local craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and small plates. Key F&B enhancements include an open-display kitchen for signature cooked-to-order breakfast dishes, and a more social setting for restaurant and bar service. The latter adds a comprehensive array of handcrafted cocktails, which will be complemented by small plates, dinner entrees, and shareable desserts. In-room dining and Keurig coffeemakers will continue to be available to all guests.

Another element of the F&B refresh is enhancing The Shop, a 24-hour, grab-and-go retail space offering an upscale mix of healthy, indulgent, and fresh foods. Included are items such as fresh salads, locally-sourced food and craft beers, snacks, beverages, and a self-serve coffee bar. The brand is encouraging guests to share food and drink photos on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #HGIEatDrinkShareContest for a chance to win Hilton Honors points.

The refresh is also adding new training, hotel-created advisory groups, and an internal social network for its global employees to connect as part of an effort to promote a culture of “sunny” guest service—putting guests first, smiling at every interaction, findings ways to brighten guests’ stays, and adding a personal touch.

The revamped design options include six customizable prototypes for hotel developers—one for each region of the world where the brand operates. The designs incorporate natural light and pod-style check-in areas and meeting spaces with multifunctional features to adapt to a variety of event types.