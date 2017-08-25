Hilton Columbus at Easton Completes $27.3 Million Renovation

New York, N.Y.–Olshan Properties has completed a $27.3 million interior redesign and amenity enhancement at the Hilton Columbus at Easton. Developed in 2000, the 345-key, seven-story hotel has a AAA four-diamond luxury rating and a 39,000 square-ft. conference center that is ten minutes from downtown Columbus, Ohio and John Glenn International Airport. The Central Ohio hotel caters to business and leisure travelers, locals, and groups alike and offers fine dining and wedding and event management.

Having completed a $14 million interior guestroom redesign in 2016, which included adding digital check-in and room selection, Olshan Properties focused this year on a full-scale overhaul of the hotel’s public areas, including new lobby bar, “Easton Social.”

“When we embarked on this expansive, dual phase mission to redefine sophistication in hospitality we did so with a clear vision informed by years of hotel and design expertise coupled with our deep understanding of the local market and region,” said Andrea Olshan, CEO of Olshan Properties, which owns and manages six market-leading hotels and resorts nationwide. “Today, we are so proud to be able to share the product of that vision with our guests and the surrounding community and invite all to enjoy the ultimate in pampering and refinement at the newly transformed Hilton Columbus at Easton.”

With its newest renovations, Hilton Columbus at Easton guests are now greeted with a fully redesigned lobby and entryway with marble highlights and contrasting neutral colors, rich fabrics, and textures. New seating in the lobby and lobby terrace provides guests with a spot for casual and formal conversation, working wirelessly on-the-go, and socializing. Relocated to the first floor, the Executive Lounge has been enhanced with a private terrace, VIP service, and premium amenities.

Herb N’ Kitchen, a signature Hilton gourmet marketplace concept, offers everything from wines by the bottle to pizza and salads. The fresh culinary creations at this new grab n’ go concept are developed by the hotel’s own executive chef, Timothy Dionisio. The Private Dining Room, in association with new lobby bar Easton Social, will have upscale dining fare paired signature drinks.

The Hilton Columbus at Easton has added more than 9,000 additional square-feet of meeting rooms and event space to further meet the needs of group clientele. Each meeting room now has a digital reader board with up-to-the-minute information on the events taking place, as well as multiple reader boards near elevators and entrances to display information on hotel-wide events, weather updates, and maps of the conference space. A Virtual Concierge board has also been installed, with touch screen abilities, flight updates, directions to local attractions, and more. The pool area and expanded fitness center have new tile and resort-style, upholstered chaise lounges.

Hilton Columbus at Easton General Manager, Carrie Richards, commented, “Our entire team is thrilled by the results of our expansive renovation and is incredibly excited to roll out the welcome mat to both repeat and new guests so we can show off our fabulous new décor and amenities while continuing to hit all the best notes with our commitment to top quality service and customer satisfaction.”