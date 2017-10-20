Hilton Chicago Finalizes $150 Million Renovation

CHICAGO—The historic 1,544-room Hilton Chicago, located on Michigan Avenue across from Grant Park, has completed a $7 million renovation enhancing the third-floor meeting spaces and Salon C in the Stevens Meeting Center. This latest revamp finalizes an all-encompassing $150 million renovation and restoration of the property.

Established in 1927, Hilton Chicago celebrates its history by blending the hotel’s classic architecture with a new contemporary style. Conceptualized by Looney & Associates, the newly debuted design was inspired by Chicago’s founding motto, Urbs in Horto, which translates to City in a Garden.

The renovation brings a full transformation to the third floor, which is home to seven separate meeting rooms for accommodating small meetings to medium sized conferences with up to 850 guests. Designed with a cool color palette, the interior décor is inspired by Lake Michigan, incorporating shades of purple and blue in bold, geometric patterns. Grand Waldorf chandeliers and modern pendants adorn the renovated spaces, adding depth and classic sophistication with a balance of style throughout the third floor. The new aesthetic continues into the outer corridors with details such as striking blue carpeting, dramatic lighting fixtures, and sleek grey and gold armchairs to modernize the community space.

Spanning over 28,000 square feet, Salon C is one of four meeting rooms in the 119,000-square-foot Stevens Meeting Center. The area is functional as one large room or six separate spaces and is fully revitalized with a warm red and gold palette. The meeting room incorporates a bold floral carpet, sleek white armchairs, suspended ceilings, graphic column screen accents, and new soundproof HufCor Movable Walls.

The property completed a renovation of its 10,080-square-foot Continental Ballroom, bringing contemporary touches with cool blue and grey hues complemented with lighting that provides a balance of illumination. With a capacity of up to 1,350 guests, the flexible reception area can double as registration and reception.

Other notable renovations totaling to $150 million include 600 accommodations with two beds and two bathrooms, 13 specialty suites that each have an individual aesthetic and design, and a $1.8 million restoration of the 5,000-square-foot Conrad Hilton Suite, the largest suite in the Midwest. Additionally, the property features a newly revamped, fully furnished sun deck, located adjacent to the pool, complete with outdoor daybeds, lounge chairs, and views of the cityscape.

Hilton Chicago also offers one-gigabit circuit internet access to support all connections with countless configurations. The hotel’s four floors of customizable small- to mid-sized meeting space includes a high-speed tech lounge with complimentary workstations, televisions, and charging stations. In addition to dedicated market specific sales managers, the hotel caters to industry-specific needs with segmented meetings landing pages, including pharmaceutical, finance, union, technology, and athletic industries.