Hawkeye Hotels and HOS Management Acquire Hotel Indigo in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla.—Iowa-based firm Hawkeye Hotels in a joint venture with Georgia-based HOS Management (HOS) recently completed the acquisition of Hotel Indigo in downtown Fort Myers, Florida, for an undisclosed sum.

HOS will manage the property, which is the first Florida asset in Hawkeye Hotels’ portfolio. The seven-story hotel has seven suites with hardwood floors, a rooftop pool and bar, and a large retail space connected to the hotel. Neither Hawkeye Hotels nor HOS purchased the retail space, but it will continue to operate for guests’ convenience.

“We look forward to joining and collaborating with the community of Fort Myers,” said Ravi Patel, president of Hawkeye Hotels. “Hotel Indigo’s location makes it a highly valuable asset, due to not only the long history of Fort Myers and the River District but also the area’s increasing popularity as both a great vacation destination and a great place to call home.”

Fort Myers and two other cities in Lee County ranked in the top 15 fastest growing cities in the country last fall.

“We look forward to helping Hotel Indigo thrive, which will give downtown Fort Myers business a boost,” said Kris Patel, chief financial officer of HOS Management. “The hotel’s location in a strong business and leisure market make this a smart addition to our portfolio.”

Hotel Indigo is located near Burroughs Home and Gardens, Centennial Park, Edison & Ford Winter Estates, and IMAG History and Science Center. The Caloosahatchee River waterfront, Harborside Event Center, historic Lee County Courthouse, and Space 39 Art Bar are within walking distance.

A series of renovations across the city’s waterfront have laid the foundation for new restaurants, nightclubs, and cultural venues. Special events draw thousands to visit downtown annually. Additionally, regional Southwest Florida government agencies, and law firms often operate out of the River District, which has the most preserved historical buildings of any town in Southwest Florida. Throughout any possible renovations, HOS said that it will work closely with local officials to preserve the region’s history.

Founded in 1982 with one roadside hotel in Mena, Arkansas, Hawkeye Hotels is a family-owned hospitality company that owns and operates over 50 hotels across the country. Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., HOS Management is a second-generation company with over 30 years of hospitality experience that was founded by brothers, Anil Patel and Kirit Patel. The family-run business manages a collection of hotels and retail developments in the Southeast region.