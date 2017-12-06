Hawkeye Hotels Acquires Radisson Quad City Plaza

DAVENPORT–The Iowa-based firm Hawkeye Hotels has assumed ownership of the Radisson Quad City Plaza in Davenport with plans to renovate the property. This hotel marks the firm’s 15th Iowa property and second in the Quad Cities.

The 221-room Radisson Quad City Plaza currently has 9,200 square feet of meeting space, a heated indoor pool, a fitness center, a 24-hour business center, free airport shuttle, and a climate-controlled, covered skywalk for guest access to the RiverCenter Convention Center and Adler Theater. The location offers quick access to Davenport’s downtown hub for entertainment, business, and shopping with nearby attractions like the Historic Village of East Davenport, North Park Mall, and Figge Art Museum.

“When we see this type of pragmatic opportunity to invest more in our home state, it’s a win-win for both our company and the state of Iowa,” said John Hall, CFO of Hawkeye Hotels. “We believe we can contribute to the city’s thriving business environment and look forward to helping Davenport grow.”

The hotel supports steady demand from government entities and major corporations, such as John Deere, United Healthcare, Chase, US Bank, and Wells Fargo. Local educational institutions also contribute to demand, including Augustana University, community colleges, and university satellite campuses in the Quad Cities: Black Hawk College, Eastern Iowa Community College, Saint Ambrose University, Upper Iowa University, and Western Illinois University Quad Cities.

“Our acquisition and renovation of this hotel will breathe new life into a property that has been a staple of Davenport for the last 20 years,” said Samir Patel, development manager for Hawkeye Hotels.

The third-largest city in Iowa, Davenport represents about 100,000 of the greater MSA’s 380,000 population. Hawkeye Hotels today owns and operates more than 50 hotels across the country and has affiliations with leading brands including Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental, and Starwood.