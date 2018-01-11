Hard Rock Introduces “Rock Om” Yoga Program

Orlando, Fla.–Hard Rock Hotels is expanding its “Sound Body” wellness initiative with the launch of “Rock Om,” an in-room yoga program. Working in collaboration with yoga equipment and apparel brand Manduka, Rock Om provides guests with yoga equipment for use during their stay. Hard Rock offers original tracks by producer, musical director, and sound ambassador DJ Drez fused with his wife Marti Nikko’s instruction on the Video On-Demand television channel. Select Hard Rock Hotels will also offer live, on-site yoga classes for those seeking to practice in a group atmosphere.

“We are thrilled to team up with powerhouses like Manduka and DJ Drez to offer guests the highest quality of yoga experience,” said Dale Hipsh, senior vice president of Hard Rock Hotels. “Rock Om is set to fan the flames for innovative hotel wellness experiences, and we couldn’t be more proud to launch the program to all of our brand fans.”

Rock Om consists of three individual in-room yoga videos that will play on Hard Rock’s television systems across the brand’s portfolio, in addition to the RockOm landing page where guests and non-guests can follow along: “Zenith” helps guests unwind through calming meditation and tranquil breathing exercises; “Zepplin” encourages guests to strike a pose and break a sweat to the beats and rhythm of high-energy Vinyasa flow; and “Zen” allows guests to recharge their bodies and minds with the traditional movements of classic flow.

“It’s so exciting to see Manduka translated through the eyes and ears of the Hard Rock brand,” said Cathy Quain, president of Manduka. “The RockOm program is the perfect blend of our trusted premium yoga equipment and the graphic, modern design aesthetic for which Hard Rock is known. This collaboration inspires Hard Rock guests to practice yoga–safely and stylishly–anywhere their travels take them.”

As part of the program, guests can order an in-room yoga kit, which can be ordered either prior to arrival, at check-in, or during stays. The yoga kits will include a regionally-inspired Yogitoes towel created by Manduka specifically for Hard Rock Hotels, a Manduka PROlite yoga mat, and a Manduka Go Play carrier bag, all exclusive to the Rock Om program and available for purchase in the Rock Shop.

“As a yoga practitioner who also travels for a living, I am thrilled to provide a new wellness option to our guests, especially those who might not be able to hit the hotel gym, but still want to get a workout before going about their day,” said Nora Swire, senior director of marketing for Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos. “We look forward to leveraging the brand’s connection to music, vibe, and energy, creating a differentiated, one-of-a-kind fitness experience for travelers across the globe.”