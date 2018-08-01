Home / Franchise Guide / Hard Rock International

Franchising since 1995, Hark Rock International’s hotels are rooted in music and offer a wealth of unique and interesting guest amenities, from “Sound of Your Stay,” which allows guests to rent guitars for the duration of their stay, to the brand’s “Rock Om” in-room yoga program. The brand is also known for taking design risks, like the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood’s under-construction, guitar-shaped tower, which will serve as a 638-room addition to the property. There are currently four Hard Rock properties in the U.S. pipeline.

AT A GLANCE:
» Ownership Split (U.S. properties): | 3 corporate-owned or managed and 8 franchised
» Rewards program | Hard Rock Rewards
» Length of contract | 20 years
» Contact Todd Hricko, SVP & Head of Global Hotel Development

 

