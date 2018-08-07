Hard Rock To Eliminate Plastic Straws at Properties in September

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.—Hard Rock International (HRI) announced today that they are starting to eliminate plastic straws at properties worldwide effective September 1, 2018, in addition to existing green initiatives already in place at Hard Rock Cafe and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino locations globally.

Aside from the straw initiative, Hard Rock International will transition to paper only to-go bags by mid-August. Durable, ‘earth-friendly’ straws will still be available upon request by the end of the year, the company says.

“One of Hard Rock’s founding mottos is to ‘Save the Planet,’ and this is only an extension of the commitment we made to do just that 47 years ago,” says senior vice president of purchasing at Hard Rock International, Tracy Bradford. “Our vendors and partners have been and will continue to be instrumental in activating this endeavor across the globe, and we are proud to help make a difference in conscientious sustainability practices as a business—it’s the right thing to do.”

Hard Rock reports that the brand will be announcing more ‘Save the Planet’ initiatives in the next few months, including partnerships with key charity partners that share the values of the business to help protect the earth’s natural resources and environment.