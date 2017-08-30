Handlery Foundation Donates $10,000 to AHLEF

Washington, D.C.—The Handlery Foundation contributed a leadership gift of $10,000 to the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Foundation’s (AHLEF) 2017 Annual Giving Campaign. A longtime supporter of AHLEF, the Handlery Foundation has contributed to an endowed scholarship fund and previous capital giving campaigns. This is the third gift at the $10,000 Leadership Level to AHLEF’s Annual Giving Campaign.

The Annual Giving Campaign is AHLEF’s yearly fundraiser supported solely by the hospitality sector that raises unrestricted funds to support its core missions. Because of industry support, AHLEF dispensed more than $1.4 million in 2016 through its programs, including awarding scholarships to hospitality management students and hotel employees; funding important research in areas such as determining the economic impact of the U.S. lodging industry, lodging tax rates; and providing the necessary funds to address workforce development initiatives that promote hospitality as a career of choice.

“My father, Paul, proudly served as one of the early trustees of AHLEF and was a true pioneer in creating a culture of determination and generosity for future generations to emulate,” said Jon Handlery, president of Handlery Hotels. “My father’s efforts to help craft the Foundation’s first major fundraising initiative laid the groundwork toward securing long-term support and recognition for hospitality scholarship and educational programs. His hard work and dedication is a model for both my family and colleagues to follow in his footsteps and continue his vision of giving back to the hospitality industry.”

Paul Handlery, AHLEF’s Honorary Chairman for Life, established the Handlery Scholarship in 1982. Since that time, the fund has grown through contributions and investment earnings to nearly one million dollars, and is currently valued at more than $700,000. More than 310 students have received funds since the scholarship began, totaling $458,000.

“The Handlery family’s unwavering support of young talent cannot be understated. Their generous Leadership gift and shared commitment to opening doors for young people in the hospitality industry will further our work by supporting scholarships, research and professional development initiatives,” said Rosanna Maietta, AHLEF interim president. “AHLEF is forever grateful for the Handlery Foundation’s tremendous support spanning over three decades and we look forward to continue our long-lasting partnership for years to come.”

AHLEF is the not-for-profit affiliate of AHLA and is funded solely by charitable donations from progressive hospitality leaders and companies within the industry. In 2016, AHLEF disbursed $851,000 in scholarships to promising college students and professionals seeking a career in hospitality, and $305,000 to fund valuable research for the industry. Since the Foundation’s inception, more than $21.5 million has been distributed through its scholarship, education, outreach, and research programs.