Hampton by Hilton Expands With 60 Hotel Openings in the First Half of 2018

MCLEAN, Va.–Hampton by Hilton, Hilton’s upper-midscale brand, announced the opening of 15 new properties, including Hampton Inn by Hilton Petaluma in California. The latest openings are part of the brand’s global portfolio of more than 2,345 properties—60 of which were added in the first six months of 2018.

Hampton has several recently opened brand firsts in Belgium, Northern Ireland, and Munich, as well as seven new properties in China, where Hampton has the fastest growing pipeline of any international hospitality brand.

“Hampton’s consistent, best-in-class performance has been a driving force behind our continued growth and is one of the main reasons Entrepreneur recently recognized our brand among the Top Franchises of the 21st Century,” said Shruti Gandhi Buckley, global head, Hampton by Hilton. “Our strong reputation for delivering a quality, value-driven lodging option to guests has also helped propel our brand forward, reflected by our robust pipeline of 610 hotels, the highest in brand history.”

Some of the highlights of the 2018 U.S. hotel openings include Hampton Inn by Hilton Marathon–Florida Keys, which is located near local attractions such as the Dolphin Research Center and Sombrero Reef Marine Sanctuary, and Hampton Inn by Hilton Petaluma, an adaptive reuse hotel in Sonoma County, Calif., that is set within the historic Petaluma Silk Mill built in 1892. Additional U.S. openings include Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Atlanta-Buckhead Place in Georgia and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Rocky Hill-Hartford in Connecticut.

Top photo: Hampton Inn by Hilton Petaluma in California