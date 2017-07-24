Gurney’s Newport Resort Opens in Converted Property

Newport, R.I.–Gurney’s is now open in Newport, R.I. in the former Hyatt Regency on Goat Island. The waterfront resort on nearly 10 acres underwent an $18 million transformation and is the second property for the expanding Gurney’s brand, whose original Hamptons location is in Montauk.

PETERMAX designed the 257 guestrooms with a Maritime aesthetic that uses organic materials and color palette of the resort’s own Goat Island and of the surrounding coastal town. The design includes subtle nods to the nautical history of the town with authentic found objects, locally inspired art installations, and an array of clean lined, muted furnishings.

The food and beverage program was crafted by Manhattan restaurant group, LDV Hospitality, which owns and operates 28 venues across the globe. The new outlets include Scarpetta, which will deliver updated Italian classics with signature handmade pasta alongside locally influenced dishes; Corso, an Italian-style coffee bar with a grab-and-go menu; The Regent Cocktail Club, the resort’s crafted cocktail and lounge experience; and The Pineapple Club restaurant and bar.

“We hand-picked historic Newport because a stunning sense of place is evocative of our brand,” said Owner George Filopoulos. “We’ve worked hard to create a beacon for a new era of locals and out-of-town guests be it couples, families or single groups. It will boast many of the same Gurney’s features people have come to love at our Hamptons resort, like Scarpetta, but will also have many touches specific to Gurney’s Newport.”

Situated on Goat Island, Gurney’s Newport has two goats, Cornelius and William, who live in a replica of Marble House. The goat are named after William Vanderbilt, who owned Marble House, and Cornelius Vanderbilt, who built the Breakers. Gurney’s Newport also has a marina with 22 slips accommodating boats from small tenders to 125 feet. Marina guests receive full resort amenities including access to the Seawater Spa, fitness center, pools, and The Pineapple Club. Private sailing lessons, sunset cruises, and watersports are also available. Gurney’s Newport is adding an experience for the youngest guests with Kid’s Club, including Gurney’s Sailing Academy, a kids-only seashell shaped pool, and a new marina with skiffs that will provide quick access to town. Additionally, guest’s can take sunset cruises around the marina on the Gurney’s boat.

In partnership with BLADE, an on-demand mobile-based helicopter charter service, guests can access Newport through a Manhattan-to-Newport seaplane route, in addition to routes between Montauk and Newport, allowing for easy access between Gurney’s Montauk and the new Gurney’s Newport. Additionally, the property will offer a 90-minute chartered yacht trip between properties.