Graduate Hotel Coming to Columbus, Ohio, in 2019

Columbus, Ohio—Chicago-based AJ Capital Partners announced its plan to open Graduate Hotels’ newest location in Columbus, Ohio in the Spring of 2019. AJ Capital acquired the vacant former affordable housing complex, Bollinger Tower, in the city’s Short North neighborhood near Ohio State University and downtown Columbus. Renovations will begin in the Spring of next year to convert the property into a 171-guestroom hotel with meeting and event space, two food and beverage outlets, and ground floor retail space.

Graduate Hotels are part of a curated collection of properties in university-anchored cities across the country. Every property is designed and positioned to celebrate and commemorate the energy of its community.

“We are thrilled to announce the newest addition to Graduate Hotels in Columbus, Ohio,” says Tim Franzen, president of Graduate Hotels. “Columbus is an extremely desirable market for us to enter for many reasons—particularly, do to it being a hub for several major corporations and home to the Ohio State University. It is also a particularly exciting time to join this community with the recent urban revitalization of the city’s Short North district where our hotel will reside. We’re looking forward to contributing a lodging product unlike any other in Columbus today and one that will serve locals, members of the University community, as well as out of town visitors.”