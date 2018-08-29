Home / Finance + Development / Finance / GOPPAR Dropped 5.6 Percent for New Orleans Hotels in July
GOPPAR Dropped 5.6 Percent for New Orleans Hotels in July

GOPPAR Dropped 5.6 Percent for New Orleans Hotels in July

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Finance, Finance + Development, Market Reports August 29, 2018

In July, hotels in New Orleans suffered a 5.6 percent drop in profit per room in spite of a 0.2 percent increase in RevPAR, according to the latest data of full-service hotels from HotStats. These outcomes were in line with the national performance of full-service hotels for July—despite a 1.1 percent year-on-year increase in RevPAR among hotels nationwide, profit per room at U.S. properties dropped 2.2 percent.

While hotels in New Orleans successfully recorded a 7.7 percent increase in achieved average room rate to $167.14, it was almost entirely wiped out by a 5.3 percentage-point decline in room occupancy. In addition, declining non-rooms revenues contributed to the 0.7 percent drop in TrevPAR in July to $176.46. On top of that, falling revenue levels were further hit by a 0.7 percentage-point increase in labor costs to 34.3 percent of total revenue.

At $56.96, this was the lowest GOPPAR level recorded at hotels in New Orleans so far in 2018 and equivalent to a profit conversion of just 32.3 percent of total revenue, which is well below the year-to-date average of 45.4 percent, according to HotStats.

Profit & Loss Key Performance Indicators – New Orleans
July 2018 vs. July 2017
RevPAR: up 0.2 percent to $118.77
TrevPAR: down 0.7 percent to $176.46
Payroll: up 0.7 points to 34.3 percent
GOPPAR: down 5.6 percent to $56.96

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2018, Lodging Media, All Rights Reserved.
Scroll To Top
CLOSE

CLOSE