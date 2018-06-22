The Global Hotel Construction Pipeline’s Top Markets

PORTSMOUTH, NH—Lodging Econometrics (LE) has released its global construction pipeline trend report, which compiles the construction pipeline for every country and market in the world, where currently the regions by project count are: The Americas with 6,268 projects/800,298 rooms, Asia Pacific with 4,205 projects/907,867 rooms and EMEA with 2,241 projects/430,837 rooms.

The top countries by project count are the United States with 5,255 projects/636,274 rooms and China with 2,481 projects/546,424 rooms. The U.S. accounts for 41 percent of the projects in the global pipeline while China accounts for 20 percent, resulting in 61 percent of the global pipeline being concentrated in just these two countries. A far distance off from these two countries are Indonesia with 394 projects/66,154 rooms, Germany with 246 projects/47,927 rooms, and United Kingdom with 246 projects/36,585 rooms.

The cities with the largest pipeline project counts are: New York with 169 projects/29,641 rooms, Dubai with 161 projects/ 46,420 rooms, Dallas with 159 projects/19,149 rooms, Houston with 148 projects/16,158 rooms, and Shanghai 129 projects/25,750 rooms.