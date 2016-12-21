Global Hotel Construction Pipeline Shows Modest Growth

The total global pipeline has 11,547 projects/1,953,784 rooms, up 6 percent by projects and 4 percent by rooms year-over-year (YOY) according to the recent Global Construction Pipeline Trend Report from Lodging Econometrics (LE), who tabulates the Construction Pipeline and Census with complete ownership detail for 196 countries worldwide.

For hotels currently under construction, the global pipeline has 5,417 projects/1,008,948 rooms, both within 1 percent of last year’s total. However, there are 3,514 projects/504,938 rooms scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months, up 22 percent by projects and 19 percent by rooms. Projects in early planning, 2,616 projects/439,898 rooms, are down 1 percent by projects and 34 percent by rooms.