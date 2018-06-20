Global Construction Pipeline Up 7 percent YOY

PORTSMOUTH, NH—The Lodging Econometrics (LE) global construction pipeline trend report, which compiles the construction pipeline for every country and market in the world, states that the total pipeline stands at 12,714 projects/2,139,002 rooms, up 7 percent by projects year-over-year (YOY).

There are 5,952 projects/1,115,288 rooms under construction, up 8 percent by projects YOY. Projects scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months, at 3,988 projects/584,433 rooms, are up 6 percent while projects in early planning at 2,774 projects/439,281 rooms are up 5 percent YOY.

The leading 5 franchise companies in the global construction pipeline by project-count are: Marriott International with 2,381 projects/398,238 rooms, Hilton Worldwide with 2,180 projects/322,857 rooms, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) with 1,600 projects/234,807 rooms, AccorHotels with 781 projects/140,396 rooms, and Choice Hotels with 629 projects/153,992 rooms. The leading brands for each of these companies are: Marriott’s Fairfield Inn with 357 projects/38,826 rooms, Hilton’s Hampton Inn & Suites with 599 projects/75,642 rooms, IHG’s Holiday Inn Express with 709 projects/86,836 rooms, Accor’s Ibis with 156 projects/22,361 rooms, and Choice’s Comfort Suites with 126 projects/10,983 rooms.