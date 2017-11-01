Gettys ONE Unveils New Brand Platform for Fifth Anniversary

CHICAGO—Gettys ONE, the specialized select-service interior design division of The Gettys Group, unveiled a renewed brand marketing platform at the 2017 Lodging Conference taking place Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix. The moves come as select-service hotels are on the rise—about 80 percent of current new construction projects in the U.S. are select-service projects.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our first five years and the completion of more than 300 projects with a refined brand position that highlights our industry-leading experience,” said Gettys ONE Design Director Erin Heckert. “The Gettys ONE team has worked closely with brands, owners, developers, and management companies over the last five years to create differentiated and memorable guest experiences and has helped create new select-service brands. We are proud of the partnerships and trust we have built.”

The Gettys Group established Gettys ONE in 2012 in response to the growing demand for professionalism and design expertise in the burgeoning select-service segment. Since then, Gettys ONE has worked with select-service hospitality brands, including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG, as well as on the creation of the upcoming Reverb by Hard Rock brand.

Representatives from The Gettys Group and Gettys ONE revealed the new Gettys ONE website on Tuesday, Oct. 31, and shared the brand’s renewed direction, including a refreshed logo, color scheme, and its own website highlighting project case studies, video content, and more.

“Select-service hotel development and redevelopment has had a profound effect on The Gettys Group overall. Gettys ONE has actually become the fastest-growing part of our business, thanks to our institutional investor clients who have routinely contracted us to work on their entire portfolios of assets,” said Director of Development and Client Services Molly O’Keefe.