G6 Hospitality Partners with VersaPay to Deploy ARC Platform

DALLAS–VersaPay Corporation—a provider of cloud-based invoice-to-cash solutions including electronic invoice presentment and payment, automated accounts receivable, cash application, and collections management—has partnered with G6 Hospitality to deploy its ARC platform—an accounts receivable automation solution—across Motel 6 and Studio 6.

“As part of our continuous focus on improving daily interactions with our franchisees and business partners, we identified specific areas to enhance including business customer access to their information, payment options, and enhanced communication,” Perry Ping, vice president and controller of G6 Hospitality, says. “With the addition of ARC, we will have near real- time access to comprehensive dashboards, proactively manage outstanding receivables, and provide a better experience for our business partners.”

“By implementing ARC we will eliminate numerous manual steps in our existing workflow. This will improve the efficiency of our staff, enhance billing accuracy, and streamline our end-to-end processes,” John LaPlante, vice president of IT and program management for G6 Hospitality.

“We are pleased to welcome G6 Hospitality to the growing list of ARC clients and we’re looking forward to delivering meaningful business improvements with invoice-to-cash automation,” Craig O’Neill, CEO of VersaPay, says. “G6 Hospitality adopting the ARC platform is one more example of how VersaPay is delivering the new standard in AR Automation. ARC is the perfect fit for hospitality and large franchise operations as they seek to drive operational efficiencies.”