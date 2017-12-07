G6 Hospitality Enters into Expedia Partnership

Seattle, Wash.­­– Yesterday, Expedia, Inc. announced a new Expedia Powered Technology partnership with G6 Hospitality, parent company of the lodging brands Motel 6 and Studio 6, that will provide the brands broad access to Expedia’s technology, marketing, and data insight solutions to help drive knowledge, efficiencies, and support its continued growth.

This strategic development brings Expedia Powered Technology to more than 1,400 Motel 6 and Studio 6 properties across the U.S. and Canada. The brand will begin offering loyalty enrollment and pricing to its My6 Members through Expedia-owned sites, along with Expedia’s Members Only Deals, and a corporate-level Expedia Media Solutions advertising program. The two brands will also work closely on future initiatives, including exploring an enhanced Rev+ solution and white labeling Expedia technologies for G6 Hospitality properties.

“This is the first step in a larger strategic relationship between Expedia and G6 Hospitality. We’ll continue to work together by leveraging Expedia’s technology and marketing strengths to optimize our iconic brand, drive results and facilitate property needs,” said Lance Miceli, Chief Marketing Officer, G6 Hospitality. “As Expedia continues to innovate, we look forward to being among the first to work alongside them to remain at the forefront of the competitive market.”

Expedia market management will also work with G6 Hospitality, providing market insights and business intelligence to help properties drive demand on Expedia sites and ensure maximization of price and value

“G6 Hospitality has always been an innovation driver in the economy segment of the lodging industry, as well as a great travel partner to Expedia, with an impressive portfolio of properties across the US and Canada,” said Melissa Maher, Senior Vice President, global partner group, Expedia. “Our focus in recent years has been to offer market-leading services and solutions customized for our partners that positively impact their bottom line, and we’re excited to work alongside G6 Hospitality to drive this further for the brand.”