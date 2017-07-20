DALLAS–G6 Hospitality, known for its economy lodging brands Motel 6 and Studio 6 in the U.S. and Canada, and Hotel 6 and Estudio 6 in Latin America, commemorated its 55th anniversary by giving back to local communities through its “Give Back 55” community volunteer initiative. From May 26 through June 30, more than 340 employees from across the G6 enterprise contributed at least 55 minutes of their time to various projects across the country, resulting in 100 completed volunteer activities and more than 37,000 minutes of logged service time.

Employees’ volunteer activities ranged from delivering bottled water to local first responders and collecting clothing donations to organizing canned goods and non-perishable food items for the American Red Cross and Armed Services YMCA. Many volunteers also donated their time and goods to community food banks, homeless shelters, community gardens, animal shelters, and organizations that support women and children. Team members also created care packages and wrote letters of support and thanks to send to deployed military service members currently overseas, as well as took part in military job fairs for veterans back home.

“We’re extremely proud of our devoted employees who chose to celebrate the brand’s 55th anniversary by helping and supporting the communities we serve,” said Jim Amorosia, president and CEO of G6 Hospitality. “Their service efforts further support our ongoing dedication and commitment to our local communities and our promise to continue to provide great experiences to our guests with clean, comfortable, and affordable accommodations.”