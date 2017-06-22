From Reuse To Compost—Hotels Aim To Minimize Food Waste

Hotels are using innovative methods to reduce food waste and lower their carbon footprint. Organizations like the American Hotel & Lodging Association have started programs to prompt properties across the country to discover their own methods of producing less food waste. The crux of any food waste reduction program is measuring how much food hotel kitchens need. For example, buffets in particular create more waste than plated dinners. Closing the gap between purchasing and serving is a critical step in these initiatives, as is better training for F&B and sales staff. To read about how hotels are taking on this issue by creating their own unique methods to minimize food waste—from creative uses for food scraps to composting programs—click here.