Zendelity is a platform that enables properties to monitor, enforce, and react to governance- and compliance-related issues. Designed to reduce risk, create operational efficiencies, and improve staff accountability, Zendelity helps properties adhere to brand standards and consistently meet regulatory operating requirements. Command Center from Zendelity incorporates near-field communication, smartphone, and IoT technologies to monitor staff, as well as areas of the hotel, like alarms, thermostats, and elevators, for issues. The platform can automatically alert management of problems, create and distribute incident reports in real time, and run historical reports to prove compliance.

This content originally appeared in the Fresh Inc. section of LODGING‘s August print issue.