Four Points Houston Named Marriott’s Opening Hotel of the Year

Atlanta – The Four Points Houston Energy Corridor, managed by Hotel Equities (HE), won Marriott International’s Opening Hotel of the Year Award at the annual Marriott conference held recently in New Orleans.

The 134-room Houston property, which opened in October 2016, topped all other Four Points brand hotels that opened that year with high scores for compliance in all brand standards and a guest service score in the top five in all categories. The opening team earned high marks by conducting full training with the entire staff.

“This hotel delivered one of the most on-brand Four Points openings that we have had in the past several years,” said Scott Ingram, Director, New Builds & Transitions, Starwood, now a part of Marriott International. “Among other things, we appreciate the team’s focus on sales and revenue management as well as the overall finish of the hotel.”

Currently the property is being featured by Marriott as a brand model for renderings in all marketing and standards materials.

“We are proud of our guest service scores and our ability to ramp up the hotel quickly,” said Roger Miller, Vice President of Sales & marketing, Hotel Equities. “Our early focus on hiring and training paid good dividends. And our procedures for ordering supplies and equipment greatly impact the success of the bottom line.”