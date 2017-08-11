Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan Airport Completes Renovations

Boston, Mass.–Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan Airport has finished renovations to its 180 guestrooms, lobby, and function spaces. Driftwood Hospitality Management (DHM) has managed the property since March 2016.

“It’s a very exciting time for this hotel, and for our entire team, and we are eager to share our new look with travelers,” said Michael Buddemeyer, general manager, Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan Airport. “The redesign here will provide a more welcoming atmosphere for our business and leisure travel guests, with guestrooms fit for maximum comfort and an enlarged lobby to encourage social gatherings. We’re confident that returning and first-time guests alike will find the updates intriguing and look forward to coming back again in the future.”

Located near Boston Logan Airport and five miles from TD Banknorth Garden and Fenway Park, the Four Points by Sheraton now has five function spaces—the largest has more than 1,700 sq. ft. The hotel also has an on-site breakfast room that can seat more than 120 guests and the new Landing Café, serving Seattle’s Best Coffee and teas, as well as sandwiches and pastries. The hotel is close to the subway, which can take travelers to downtown Boston, and it also provides complimentary 24-hour airport shuttle service and free parking.

The Four Points by Sheraton has a heated indoor pool with an adjacent deck for sunbathing; a multi-functional fitness center with treadmills, free weights, elliptical machines, yoga mats, and core fitness yoga balls; and an on-site restaurant, Bisuteki Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, which offers a hibachi-style dinner and hand-rolled a la carte sushi.

“This hotel sees thousands of guests traveling in and out each year and we felt it was time for a refresh,” said Michael Diaz, chief operating officer for DHM. “We revamped the most important aspects of the hotel. The renovations enhance the look and feel of the property and we believe the changes will position the hotel for long-term success.”

Photo courtesy of Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan Airport