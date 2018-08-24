Four Career Tips for Women in Hospitality From Karin Kopano, GM of Hotel 50 Bowery

It can be challenging for women to climb the ranks to the highest tiers of hospitality. Karin Kopano, general manager of Hotel 50 Bowery, has the following advice for female hotel professionals looking to advance their careers and develop and operate successful properties.

1. Stay focused.

“There are a lot of challenges that can come your way, especially in a city like New York. These are fast-paced environments with many distractions.”

2. Be an influencer.

“Network. Be in the know. Trends are changing very frequently in this industry, so stay ahead of them to be successful.”

3. Support other women.

“There are very bright female leaders all around us. We need to work on our professional brand, network, and support one another in our paths to greatness.”

4. Be an active member of the community.

“Be a visionary versus being a follower by getting out of your comfort zone. Try new things and help others.”