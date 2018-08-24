Home / People / Four Career Tips for Women in Hospitality From Karin Kopano, GM of Hotel 50 Bowery
Posted by: Robin McLaughlin in People, Success Stories August 24, 2018

It can be challenging for women to climb the ranks to the highest tiers of hospitality. Karin Kopano, general manager of Hotel 50 Bowery, has the following advice for female hotel professionals looking to advance their careers and develop and operate successful properties.

1. Stay  focused.

“There are a lot of challenges that can come your way, especially in a city like New York. These are  fast-paced  environments with many  distractions.”

2. Be an  influencer.

“Network. Be in the know. Trends are changing very frequently in this industry, so stay ahead of them to be successful.”

3. Support  other women.

 “There are very bright female leaders all around us. We need to work on our professional brand, network, and support one another in our paths to greatness.”

4. Be an active member of the community.

“Be a visionary versus being a follower by getting out of your comfort zone. Try new things and help others.”

