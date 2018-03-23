Four Basic Principles for Business Longevity

Mumford Company’s Senior Principal David Mumford says his company has been able to “survive and prosper” by adhering to these basic principles:

1. Integrity is critical.

“Integrity is critical, both in your dealings with clients and customers as well as within your organization,” Mumford says.

2. Be true to your mission.

“Be true to your mission and strive to be the best in your niche. It’s impossible to be all things to all people,” Mumford advises.

3. It’s about relationships, not transactions.

“We have been and are in this business for the long term and we want to assist clients in making the right decisions for their long-term benefit, not our short-term profit,” Mumford explains.

4. Hire good quality people.

“Hire good quality people, treat them the way you would want to be treated, and invest in their long-term success. They’ll be great representatives of your brand,” Mumford says.

Photo: The Crowne Plaza Hampton-Marina, a Mumford Company property