Forbes Travel Guide Names 2018 Best Hospitality Brands

ATLANTA—Forbes Travel Guide this week announced its 2018 list of the top service and amenity providers for each segment of the hospitality industry. These “Brand Officials” offer items and services that Forbes Travel Guide qualifies as notable and worthy of endorsement.

Forbes Travel Guide launched its “Brand Officials” program to spotlight and steer member hotels, restaurants, and spas towards superior quality vendors to help ensure a stellar guest experience. The company says that it seeks out the best brands in any given category and conducts extensive due diligence prior to extending an invitation for a brand to join the program. While the designated “Brand Officials” cover everything from a back-of-house communication tracking platform to gourmet chocolate, they all share one common trait: each one elevates the guest experience.

“Forbes Travel Guide is extremely proud to work in association with all of the 2018 Brand Officials,” says Gerard J. Inzerillo, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “Representing superior products and a devotion to an exceptional service culture, these best-in-class companies were selected because they set themselves apart from the competition. We are grateful for their support of Verified, the Forbes Travel Guide Luxury Summit, and their ongoing commitment to improving the guest experience.”

Along with the recognition, Brand Officials are featured on ForbesTravelGuide.com and will make their debut at Verified, the Forbes Travel Guide Luxury Summit on February 27 and 28 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Forbes Travel Guide‘s 2018 Brand Officials

Audiovisual Production

Encore Event Technologies

Bed and Bath Linen

Frette

Chauffeured Transportation

Dav El | BostonCoach

Chocolate

Valrhona

Coffee

Nespresso

Digital Media Provider

PressReader

Event Management

Creative Experience Group

Global Video Content Provider

Window Channel Network

Juice

Sunraysia Five Star

Lasting Luxury Floral

Luxe Bloom

Light, Shade, and Temperature Control

Lutron Electronics Co.

Linen Cocktail Napkin

Signature Napkins

Luxury Communications Consultant

Marc Friedland

Mobile and Technology Provider

Intelity

Scent Branding

12.29

Skincare Brand

Natura Bissé

Social Media Intelligence

Local Measure

Staff Operations Technology Provider

ALICE

Sustainable Product

S’well

Talent Assessment Provider

Talent Plus

Tea

Ronnefeldt

Technology Integrator

Mode:Green

Uniform

Jalin Design, Jalin Resort