Forbes Travel Guide Names 2018 Best Hospitality Brands

ATLANTA—Forbes Travel Guide this week announced its 2018 list of the top service and amenity providers for each segment of the hospitality industry. These “Brand Officials” offer items and services that Forbes Travel Guide qualifies as notable and worthy of endorsement.
Forbes Travel Guide launched its “Brand Officials” program to spotlight and steer member hotels, restaurants, and spas towards superior quality vendors to help ensure a stellar guest experience. The company says that it seeks out the best brands in any given category and conducts extensive due diligence prior to extending an invitation for a brand to join the program. While the designated “Brand Officials” cover everything from a back-of-house communication tracking platform to gourmet chocolate, they all share one common trait: each one elevates the guest experience.
“Forbes Travel Guide is extremely proud to work in association with all of the 2018 Brand Officials,” says Gerard J. Inzerillo, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “Representing superior products and a devotion to an exceptional service culture, these best-in-class companies were selected because they set themselves apart from the competition. We are grateful for their support of Verified, the Forbes Travel Guide Luxury Summit, and their ongoing commitment to improving the guest experience.”
Along with the recognition, Brand Officials are featured on ForbesTravelGuide.com and will make their debut at Verified, the Forbes Travel Guide Luxury Summit on February 27 and 28 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
Forbes Travel Guide‘s 2018 Brand Officials
Audiovisual Production
Encore Event Technologies
Bed and Bath Linen
Frette
Chauffeured Transportation
Dav El | BostonCoach
Chocolate
Valrhona
Coffee
Nespresso
Digital Media Provider
PressReader
Event Management
Creative Experience Group
Global Video Content Provider
Window Channel Network
Juice
Sunraysia Five Star
Lasting Luxury Floral
Luxe Bloom
Light, Shade, and Temperature Control
Lutron Electronics Co.
Linen Cocktail Napkin
Signature Napkins
Luxury Communications Consultant
Marc Friedland
Mobile and Technology Provider
Intelity
Scent Branding
12.29
Skincare Brand
Natura Bissé
Social Media Intelligence
Local Measure
Staff Operations Technology Provider
ALICE
Sustainable Product
S’well
Talent Assessment Provider
Talent Plus
Tea
Ronnefeldt
Technology Integrator
Mode:Green
Uniform
Jalin Design, Jalin Resort