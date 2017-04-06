Flagship Hotel Indigo Opens in Downtown Los Angeles

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and Greenland USA have announced the opening of the Hotel Indigo brand’s first hotel in Los Angeles—the 350-room, 18-story flagship Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown hotel. Located at 899 Francisco Street in the new 6.3 acre mixed-use Metropolis development, the boutique hotel sits in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, a neighborhood with a burgeoning art, culture and entertainment scene. With the design concept created by Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), the design of the property is inspired by 1920’s Prohibition era, infusing elements from the underground speakeasies and tunnels, the Fiesta de las Flores parade, the budding Hollywood movie industry, as well as historic Chinatown.

Jason Moskal, Vice President, Lifestyle Brands, The Americas, IHG said: “We are proud to play an integral role in the revitalization of the Downtown Los Angeles neighborhood with this expansion of the IHG family of brands. Located in a city full of art and history, the Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown hotel is a gateway for both guests and locals alike who visit the city to experience the thriving creativity, urban vibe and diversity of downtown Los Angeles.”

Hu Gang, CEO of Greenland USA said, ““As the first hotel developed by Greenland USA, Hotel Indigo represents an important step forward in our commitment to developing transformative properties and supporting the local downtown community. Not only does this hotel help meet the city’s need for increased tourism facilities, but it has served as a source of well-paying jobs to more than 2,700 local workers and will help bolster the local economy here in Los Angeles.”

The new-build Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown hotel is part of the downtown area construction boom that’s transforming the popular Los Angeles city center into a walkable destination. The property is walking distance to the city’s major attractions including the L.A. Live entertainment district, Staples Center and Los Angeles Convention Center. The hotel is also close to other area attractions including museums, shops, restaurants, bars, sports and concert venues. It’s the ideal location for the leisure or business traveler wanting to experience all that downtown Los Angeles has to offer.

The Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown hotel features dining with the lobby-level Metropole Bar+Kitchen, inspired by the tunnels beneath downtown Los Angeles. The top-floor cocktail lounge, 18 Social, offers inspired décor that brings to life what it was like to slip underground into the world of speakeasies during prohibition America. The impressive 9,100 sq. ft. outdoor pool terrace located on the fourth-floor highlights sweeping views of Los Angeles and is outfitted with a bar and a variety of seating options.

The spacious guestrooms feature murals depicting the elements of old Hollywood with plush bedding, hard-surface flooring with area rugs and spa-inspired bathrooms with Jonathan Adler amenities. The hotel includes three spacious luxury suites, including the Presidential suite inspired by hotel muse Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American movie star.

Guests have access to a 24-hour fitness center and nearly 22,000 sq. ft. of meeting space across 11 rooms. The Los Angeles hotel features the brand’s Neighborhood Guide, an innovative touchscreen display that connects guests to each other, the local neighborhood and to Hotel Indigo locations around the world. Hotel team members, many of whom are locals themselves, will share their favorite hidden gems with guests looking to explore and discover the neighborhood.

The Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown hotel is owned by Greenland USA and is managed by IHG. Greenland USA is a subsidiary of Shanghai-based Greenland Group. Which has several other IHG properties located in Greater China including the HUALUXE Nanchang High Tech Zone hotel, located in Nanchang, the capital of the Jiangxi Province. The addition of this flagship hotel marks Greenland USA’s first property with IHG in the U.S., and marks the first Hotel Indigo property in the city of Los Angeles. This remarkable hotel also strengthens IHG’s West Coast growth in the heart of one of the world’s leading business, financial and entertainment centers.