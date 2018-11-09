Five Ways Hotels and Hospitality Companies Are Supporting Veterans

In honor of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Hyatt announced new benefits and programs honoring those who have served or are serving in the United States military. These commitments include a new rate for U.S. veterans, active military personnel, and their immediate family members, and reinforced veteran job placement and career development efforts. To bolster its military recruiting efforts, Hyatt is collaborating with an organization that helps veterans transition back into the workforce called HirePurpose.

The Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands will also further integrate veteran-owned businesses into the guest experience with proceeds benefiting veterans. These brands will expand their existing preferred t-shirt vendor relationship in the U.S. with Rags of Honor, the only silkscreen shop that is 100 percent operated by homeless and unemployed veterans with proceeds directly supporting that mission. The Hyatt House brand also plans to test Veteran Roasters coffee at participating hotels across the United States.