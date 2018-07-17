Five Reasons Tile is Trending in Hospitality

CEO of Artaic Tiles, Ted Acworth, spoke to LODGING about the benefits that come with wallcoverings made of tile, as well as why this material has a growing following in the hospitality industry.

It’s sustainable.

“Tile has some wonderful sustainable characteristics, which have become increasingly important in the minds of designers and their clients,” Acworth says. “There are tiles made of 100 percent recycled materials, and the manufacturing process is very environmentally friendly.”

It’s very clean.

“Unlike wallcoverings like fabric and wallpaper, tile is nonporous. This means that it’s easy to keep clean and hygienic.” He adds, “There’s a reason that this is the material used where cleanliness is an absolute necessity, like in operating rooms.”

It’s durable.

“It’s an extremely durable material,” says Acworth. “Carpet, wallpaper, or hardwood are all less expensive upfront, but they don’t have the same low lifecycle cost. They have lots of maintenance and short replacement periods. Tile, once it’s installed, is low maintenance and lasts a very long time.”

It can be customized.

“Tile gives designers—and brands—a huge opportunity to give their properties a local feel that’s tailored to the community and the people who are a part of it,” says Acworth.

It’s becoming more cost-effective.

“Some tile is now available at a price point that can compete with wallpaper,” Ackworth says. “And that’s happening because developments in robotic manufacturing and casting software are driving the price point down.”