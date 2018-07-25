Five Hotel Companies Among Forbes’ Best Employers for Women 2018

This week, five hotel companies were named among Forbes’ Best Employers for Women 2018 . Forbes, in partnership with the research firm Statista, compiled the annual list by independently surveying more than 40,000 employees, including more than 25,000 women, working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the United States and representing all industry sectors. The employees who completed the Forbes survey were contacted online and asked to provide anonymous feedback—employers did not play a role in the selection of participants. The 300 companies that received the highest total scores were recognized as The Best Employers for Women 2018.

The survey measured participants’ feelings about their employers in a variety of categories. Women were asked to rate their own employers regarding parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation, and career. Additionally, participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries. The survey also evaluated companies based on diversity among top executives.

At 90th, Hilton is among Forbes’ top 100 employers for women in the United States. The company of more than 62,000 employees has also made Forbes’ lists for America’s Best Employers (#138), Canada’s Best Employers (#109), and Best Employers for Diversity (#144).

Marriott International came in 124th among the best employers for women. With more than 100,000 employees, the company has also made Forbes’ lists for Innovative Companies (#21), America’s Best Employers (#216), and Best Employers for Diversity (#117).

Coming in at #139, Wynn Resorts is among the top 300 best employers for women, according to Forbes. The company of 12,000 employees has also made Forbes’ lists for America’s Best Employers (#365) and the World’s Best Employers (#395).

At #199, MGM Resorts is among Forbes’ Best Employers for Women 2018. With about 77,000 employees, the company has made Forbes’ lists for America’s Best Employers (#76), Best Employers for Diversity (#126), and World’s Best Employers (#49).

The fifth hospitality company on Forbes’ list of Best Employers for Women 2018 is Intercontinental Hotels Group at #284. With 350,000 employees, the company is among Forbes’ America’s Best Employers list (#391) and Canada’s Best Employers (#217) as well.