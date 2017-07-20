First Unscripted Hotel Opens in Durham

Unscripted Hotels, a new lifestyle brand and hospitality concept from Dream Hotel Group, just opened its first location in downtown Durham, North Carolina following a $19.5 million dollar revitalization of the 1960s icon formerly known as the Jack Tar Motor Lodge. The hotel has 74 guestrooms and five food and beverage venues, including a spacious rooftop pool deck and lounge that will host weekly events. The space maintains much of its original architecture and design, accented by bright colors and custom murals.

Unscripted’s lifestyle brand focuses on creating authentic and local experiences through food and beverage, design, and service. At the first location’s ribbon cutting ceremony, Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein remarked: “Today epitomizes everything we’re trying to do with Unscripted–create a hotel brand that encourages integration and cooperation within hyper-local cities in a way that’s meaningful to the people who live here. We can’t wait for everyone who walks through our doors to experience what Unscripted has to offer.”

Developer Jane Hills of Austin Lawrence Partners, the property’s developers, said: “The community has been waiting for a long time for this property to open its doors again. The Unscripted Hotel Durham was welcomed with open arms today and we are overwhelmed by all of the heartfelt kindness, response, and excitement.”

Durham Mayor Bill Bell, also in attendance at the grand opening ceremony, added: “After so much anticipation from the community, it’s amazing to celebrate Unscripted officially opening its doors in the heart of Bull City. The hotel is a perfect addition to our growing downtown landscape and it provides an exciting new space for Durhamites to collaborate, create, and celebrate together. It’s really amazing to see what this team has done to enliven an old, abandoned building, bringing new life to the area while maintaining the history, culture and fun of its roots.”