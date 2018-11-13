The country’s first triple-branded Marriott hotel will open in Downtown Nashville later this year or in early 2019. The 470-room property will include a 125-suite SpringHill Suites, a 136-suite Residence Inn, and a 209-room AC Hotel under one roof. The Downtown Nashville hotel is located within walking distance of the Music City Center, Bridgestone Arena, the Country Music Hall of Fame, Lower Broadway, Ryman Auditorium, and Nissan Stadium–home of the Tennessee Titans.

Musical elements such as the sound wave, stringed instruments’ fretwork, and the general rhythm of the music served as inspiration for the design of the three hotels. Simple materials contrasting with the “bright lights of the city” and elements influenced by the industry’s glamorous costumes creates a dichotomy which parallels the country music industry.

The property will have five meeting rooms totaling 9,000 square feet; a top-floor ballroom with 16-foot floor-to-ceiling windows; private outdoor rooftop bar and patio; indoor/outdoor resort-style pool bar; private outdoor rooftop pool and whirlpools, fire pits, and cabanas; and six food and beverage outlets. Amenities at the triple-branded hotel include complimentary breakfast for SpringHill Suites and Residence Inn guests, free high-speed internet, on-site laundry, valet dry cleaning, and a fitness center.

AC Hotel

The AC Hotel accounts for 209 rooms in the triple-branded hotel, including a penthouse Presidential Suite on the 22nd floor with skyline views of downtown Nashville. These rooms will have KORRES bath amenities (specially created for AC Hotels), mobile check-in/check-out, sleek furnishings, an open closet system, and hardwood floors.

The design incorporates Musical facets and geometry-inspired patterns and lines. Neutral hues enhance the architectural interior that is a stage for noteworthy and local art. Finishes are subdued in coloration yet deep and rich in texture. The attention given to detailing and scale creates a rich contemporary interior to draw guests in.

The AC Kitchen will offer European-inspired breakfast, including items such as sweet and savory Spanish egg tarts; imported, freshly sliced Iberico ham; and French croissants. During the afternoon and evenings, AC Kitchen will serve craft beer, hand-crafted cocktails, and tapas-style small plates. At the AC Lounge, bartenders will serve craft beer, hand-crafted cocktails (including a signature cocktail: Smooth as Tennessee Whiskey), and tapas-style small plates.

SpringHill Suites and Residence Inn

The SpringHill Suites on floors seven through 11 will offer king and double queen suites, each with a dedicated workspace, microwave, and mini-fridge. On the next several floors (12 through 20), the Residence Inn studio, one-, and two-bedroom suite options will all include a kitchen with a full-sized refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and coffee maker as well as in-suite workspaces and a dining bar or dining area.

The combined spaces of the SpringHill Suites and Residence Inn have a colorful atmosphere of satiated color and pattern contrasted in a contemporary interior envelope and detailing. Taking cues from the most famous Nashville costuming, the dramatic patterning and coloration are contrasted with contemporary elements and details. Saturated color hues are accented with pearlized and metallic elements evocative of the instruments essential to Nashville’s music.