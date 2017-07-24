Finding the Balance in Guest Loyalty Programs

Loyalty programs play a major role in guest acquisition and retention. Most of these programs are pretty simple, offering rewards like free room nights or a treat upon check in. Others really up the ante, offering rewards that include gift cards, excursions, or even, in some cases, celebrity meet and greets. However, these perks are not without cost, and part of that cost falls on the hotel owners. The hotel industry’s big brands are caught in a balancing act as they weigh the cost of the reward against attracting new guests. Read more about how hotels strike that balance here.