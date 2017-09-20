Filing Insurance Claims for Hurricane Damage

Between Harvey and Irma, the damage so far this hurricane season has interrupted business at hotels across Texas and the U.S. Southeast, leaving many hoteliers struggling to arrange repairs and reopen properties. Complicating that process further is the fact that the damage on some hotels may not be fully covered by their insurance, requiring hoteliers to shell out more money to make repairs. To read about experts’ advice on navigating insurance claims after a storm and what steps hoteliers can take to ensure that they are getting the most coverage, click here.