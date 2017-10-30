Toronto-based tech startup Fetch takes a proactive approach to hotel reviews, creating one-touch, mid-stay surveys for guests. Surveys are delivered via email and can be customized with branded colors and graphics. Additionally, Fetch’s proprietary one-touch system improves audience engagement, showing a click-through rate of more than 26 percent. By surveying guests during their stay, Fetch gives hoteliers an opportunity to fix problems as they happen, improving the guest experience and boosting online reputation.
