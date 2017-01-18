WASHINGTON, D.C.—Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown’s General Manager, Shane Krige, has announced the unveiling of the spectacular $27-million dollar renovation of the 413-room luxury hotel. “This exciting project enhances both the guest experience and the hotel’s position as the largest luxury group hotel in the nation’s capital,” said Krige.

Phase I of the refurbishment encompassed all guestrooms including the exclusive Fairmont Gold Floor and the conversion of the executive forum amphitheater into the 2,900-square-foot Kennedy Ballroom. Adjacent to our Grand Ballroom and equipped with the latest audiovisual technology and elegant décor, the Kennedy Ballroom turns all gatherings of up to 300 guests in to unforgettable events.

New York-based Wimberly Interiors garnered inspiration for the guestrooms from the city of Washington, D.C., conveying politics and power in the design. Like the eclectic city itself, modern furnishings are mixed with classical detail pieces. Rather than a typical working desk, the king-bedded rooms offer a relaxing chaise, and a round table that doubles as a dining spot or a flexible working space. A custom designed lounge chair offers further style and comfort.

Specialty suites have increased from five to seven. Bedding in double guestrooms now features two queen beds providing ultimate comfort for guests. An upgraded high speed internet system and in-room media panels keep guests and meeting attendees well connected.

Rooms on the exclusive Fairmont Gold floor are integrated with more details relating to the hotel’s location. A dark wooded and sultry entry creates a sense of arrival to somewhere special. Carpets and fabrics are given modern-day twists on classical patterns using a fresh color palette. A built-in luggage bench, tea station and 49” television give each room a cozy, residential feel with optimal media viewing. Marble bathrooms feature large walk-in showers and expansive vanities.

Throughout all guestrooms, the art collections reflect Washington’s history and importance, reinforcing Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown as the central location for visitors and local power players.

Phase II, of the redesign included the entire lobby, Loggia and courtyard garden. Designed by Amanda Jackson, of Dallas-based Forrest Perkins, she drew her inspiration for the lobby design and color scheme from the geometry of an aerial view of the city of Washington. The theme is woven throughout the new space. Behind the front desk is a geometrically abstracted map of D.C. in warm gold tones with brushed, polished and satin finishes. These geometric forms are carried into open shapes of mixed metals that are artistically hung from the ceiling, and appear to float within the space with small lights like stars randomly sprinkled throughout. This idea of geometry is also brought into many of the pieces of furniture as planes are broken in the lines of the ottomans, the base of a console and lamps.

The color palette is also influenced by this aerial view of D.C., but intensified to add more drama and sophistication to the lobby/bar space. The blue affiliated with water becomes more saturated like a classic power suit, or an amazing night sky. The green of the trees and parks shifts to be more emerald and the neutral colors of the classic stone buildings becomes a bit warmer like a glass of champagne.

The textures of all of these fabrics are rich and inviting to encourage guests to sit for a while and enjoy the drama of the space with a snack or a cocktail or even for an impromptu meeting. There is a variety of seating so there is always a spot that works for whatever a guest is looking for, whether for social groups, intimate gatherings, business meetings or quiet contemplation with a laptop or book.

The u-shaped bar is anchored by the grand staircase and seats up to 16 people, offering sweeping vistas of the expansive lobby, loggia and urban courtyard garden.

The landscaped courtyard has been leveled to allow for larger events, offering unique pockets of seating. Two new water features have been added as a visual and auditory backdrop. Café tables are sprinkled throughout the center of the courtyard providing a tranquil space for breakfast or lunch. Around the perimeter of the courtyard, under the canopy of the cherry trees, groups of lounge-type furniture will be placed, clustered around three different fire pits, providing a gathering place for day or night. Dramatic evening lighting in the landscaping and trees will draw guests into the courtyard to enjoy a craft cocktail, an al fresco dinner, or even musical entertainment.

The furniture aesthetic is clean and classically contemporary. Just as in the interior, there is a variety of seating styles and groups to ensure that there is a place that is comfortable for everyone. The color palette visually links to the interior as well to encourage this space being utilized in conjunction with the lobby.