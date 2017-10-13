Fairfield by Marriott Celebrates 30 Years with New Brand Design

BETHESDA, Md.–Fairfield by Marriott, the hotel giant’s second largest brand, is celebrating its 30th anniversary year by unveiling a new brand design. The new décor package is designed to be warm, timeless, forward-thinking, and inviting with nods back to the brand’s heritage.

Now with nearly 900 locations worldwide, the Fairfield brand can be traced back to Fairfield Farm–a Hume, Va. ranch purchased by J.W. and Alice Marriott in 1951. Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Rappahannock River, the property served as a retreat from the everyday chaos where the Marriott family perfected their art of hosting with friends, business associates, and dignitaries alike (including U.S. presidents Eisenhower and Reagan). The farm seeded the inspiration for the brand’s founding in 1987 and its aim to provide a calm and seamless stay for all types of travelers.

Specific elements of the new brand design that are meant to evoke feelings from the Fairfield Farm include a farmhouse table in the lobby for gathering and connecting, photography from the Fairfield Farm serving as artwork in the lobby and guestrooms, natural materials and unique textures featured throughout, and a history wall in every property showcasing the brand’s roots. The new design launches this November and will be on display in properties this fall, like one of the brand’s newest properties, opening outside of Boston this November.

“Fairfield by Marriott has achieved rapid global growth, entering new markets like Brazil, China, and Nepal this year, but those seeds were planted 30 years ago when the Fairfield Farm inspired a seamless service experience that has helped propel the brand,” said Janis Milham, senior vice president and global brand leader of classic select brands. “Now in our milestone year, we’re building onto our foundation of trusted service by unveiling a new modern décor package inspired by our roots.”

Also as part of its 30th anniversary celebration, the brand is launching a global social responsibility initiative to expand upon its relationship with Habitat for Humanity by launching a national partnership. The global build campaign will span five countries throughout the month, bringing together Fairfield associates with local Habitat organizations to work alongside future and current homeowners to help them build or improve the place they call home. With builds from New York City to Nepal, one of Fairfield’s newest markets, this campaign will be the largest “Rally to Serve” day in Fairfield’s 30-year history, encouraging associates around the world to give back to their communities.

Image courtesy of Fairfield by Marriott. A full virtual tour of the new design is available here.