Extended Stay America Extends a Hand To Residents of Puerto Rico

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Extended Stay America announced plans to provide assistance to the anticipated influx of Puerto Rico residents displaced by Hurricanes Irma and Maria into the U.S. mainland.

With a corporate mission to care for people who are building a better future for themselves and their families, the company is making an effort to help those in need of long-term housing while their homeland recovers. Residents of Puerto Rico will be eligible to receive an additional free month stay or a $500 travel credit when they book and complete a stay of 30 nights or more at any of Extended Stay America’s hotel properties.

In addition to a long-term housing offer, Extended Stay America also said that the company has employment opportunities across the U.S. for consideration by displaced residents, including roles such as guest service representatives, property general managers, assistant general managers, maintenance engineers, housekeepers, and team leaders.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the hurricanes. This hits close to home for many of our associates with ties to Puerto Rico, including myself,” said Mr. Gerry Lopez, chief executive officer and president, Extended Stay America. “With these storms creating unprecedented living conditions for countless residents of the island and likely requiring many months for life to return to normal, we want to empower the resilient spirit of those working tirelessly to rebuild their future. Doing the right thing, caring for our community, creating opportunity for growth and putting people first is what we at Extended Stay America do, so providing employment opportunities and a place to feel at home while they’re away from home is our way of extending a hand to those seeking refuge here in the U.S.”