Execs Give Their Advice To Women Starting Out in Hospitality

LODGING spoke with three hospitality leaders and asked what their advice is to women who are just starting out in the hotel business.

“Confidence is critical in business. Challenge the status quo and speak up and don’t be afraid to take a risk and make mistakes. However, take ownership of those actions and mistakes and learn from them so you don’t repeat them.”

Vera Manoukian, President & COO, Denihan Hospitality Group

“Breaking through the glass ceiling certainly isn’t unique to women in the hospitality industry, and compared to 20 years ago, it is much easier for us to obtain leadership roles and explore career opportunities. Whether seasoned or entry level, always identify a mentor and a goal, which not only helps to highlight a woman’s ability to lead, but also moves the needle forward for other women.”

Farrah Adams, COO, LBA Hospitality

“We need to be relentless about surrounding ourselves with the very best talent and creating an environment where top talent can thrive, contribute, and grow. No matter what the economy, type and size of hotel, or brand affiliation, truly break-through results can only be achieved when we have a Blue Ribbon Team.”

Colleen Keating, EVP of Operations, Davidson Hotels & Resorts