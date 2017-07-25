European Investors Bring the Sale-Leaseback Model to the U.S.

A hospitality sale method that is popular in Europe is becoming increasingly frequent in the U.S. The sale-leaseback model allows a hotel seller to continue maintaining the brand flag and management as the property’s lessee under a new owner. While these deals are by no means rare, they’re not as common in the U.S. However, an influx of foreign investors is bringing the model to the states as more investors are looking for assets without taking on management or brand agreements. The method can be a convenient way for developers to cash out, benefiting both parties. Read more about the sale-leaseback model in the U.S. here.