European Hotel Construction Is Up 25 Percent

PORTSMOUTH, NH—Europe’s hotel construction pipeline has 1,186 projects and 185,799 rooms, up 25 percent by projects year-over-year (YOY), according to Lodging Econometrics. The number of projects under construction is up 32 percent since last year to 559 projects and 94,170 rooms, while those scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months are up 70 percent to 401 projects and 58,646 rooms. Projects in the early planning stages are down 23 percent to 226 projects and 32,983 rooms.

The top hotel companies in Europe’s construction pipeline are AccorHotels with 201 projects/24,593 rooms, Hilton Worldwide with 166 projects/26,269 rooms, and Marriott International with 165 projects/28,758 rooms. The largest brand in the pipeline for each of the these companies is Accor’s Ibis Styles with 47 projects/5,693 rooms, Hilton’s Hampton Inn & Suites with 69 projects/10,527 rooms, and Marriott’s Moxy with 50 projects/9,461 rooms.

The top countries in the European pipeline are the United Kingdom with 230 projects/35,452 rooms, Germany with 186 projects/36,556 rooms, and France with 109 projects/14,147 rooms. The European cities with the largest pipelines are London with 83 projects/15,029 rooms, Paris with 39 projects/7,131 rooms, and Moscow with 30 projects/5,982 rooms.