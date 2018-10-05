Energy Efficiency Day: Seven Tips for Reducing Hotel Energy Usage

Energy Efficiency Day is October 5 and hoteliers are making strides toward reducing energy consumption across their properties. Strategic Solution Partners, a hotel industry taskforce recruitment and consultancy firm, consulted hospitality professionals at Rockstar Hotels, The London West Hollywood, HHM Hospitality, and DoubleTree by Hilton to highlight what the industry has learned about reducing hotel energy consumption. Water-savings programs, motion-sensor lighting in guestrooms, and energy-efficient lighting top the list along with seven other savings suggestions.

Cut Power in Unused Inventory

Selim Sollman, regional vice president of operations at HHM Hospitality, says, “Limit guest occupancy to lower floors during low occupancy, taking pressure off of elevator use and eliminating power usage on most of the unused inventory. Additionally, install motion sensor light switches in storage rooms and back of the house, as well as turn off lights and lock restrooms on meeting-level floors.”

Take Advantage of Utility Rebates

“Take advantage of the various rebate programs offered at utility companies—a substantial ROI for a small investment,” suggests Tom Smalley, general manager for DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles—Commerce.

Outsource Laundry

Jeff Kulek, general manager of The London West Hollywood, says, “Set specific hours of operation for their restaurants and consider outsourcing laundry to an eco-friendly third-party vendor.”

Invest in Proper Insulation

“Invest in insulation—seal windows and weather-proof entrances—to significantly reduce energy consumption,” says John Beier, vice president of operations at Rockstar Hotels.

Add Motion Sensors

“Go one step beyond motion-sensor lighting and installing motion-sensor thermostats,” says Jeff Kulek, general manager of The London West Hollywood.

Install an Energy Management System

Selim Soliman, regional vice president of operations for HHM Hospitality, suggests that hoteliers, “Install an energy management system to interface with the PMS, which engages the HVAC upon check-in or during meeting-room use.”

Protect Windows

“Install UV protection on exterior windows—particularly east and west facing—with a film that reflects some of the heat to reduce air conditioning load,” says Tom Smalley, general manager for DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles–Commerce.

Track and Compare Year-Over-Year Data

“Tracking and YOY comparison are key especially after an investment in the infrastructure,” explains Selim Soliman, regional vice president of operations for HHM Hospitality. “Key factors to monitor include heating and cooling days (i.e., cooler or hotter YOY) and the cost of energy per unit and changes in delivery charge from utility companies (peak seasons).”

Tap Into Energy Star

Tom Smalley, general manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles–Commerce, suggests hotel operators use a tracking system that shows a hotel where they are today versus a year ago. “Also, log into Energy Star to log utility consumption in order to qualify for an Energy Star rating.”